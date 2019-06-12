Man found shot in Richmond neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating an early-morning shooting along the 1200 block of St. John Street in Richmond.

“At approximately 2:49 a.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of St. John Street for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his shoulder,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

No information was released about a motive or potential shooting suspect.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.