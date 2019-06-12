Primary Election results

Gas leak closes lanes on Midlothian Turnpike

Posted 9:37 am, June 12, 2019, by

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Lanes of Midlothian Turnpike, near Winterfield Lane, are closed in Chesterfield due to a gas leak.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.