Gas leak closes lanes on Midlothian Turnpike

Westbound lanes of Midlothian Tnpke. blocked at Winterfield Rd. due to a gas leak according to @CCPDVa — @VaDOT crews on scene tell me they’re working to get them back open soon. @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/ZmGDZywUZS

— Shannon Lilly CBS 6 (@ShannonLillyTV) June 12, 2019