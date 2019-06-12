Man found dead in Henrico creek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Police have launched a death investigation after the body of a man was discovered in a creek Tuesday afternoon.

Police and fire crews were dispatched to Eastgate Boulevard and Nine Mile Road for a report of a deceased male at 3:33 p.m. The scene is located near Eastgate Town Center in eastern Henrico County.

Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that the body was discovered when two people who were walking in the area saw a shoe. Upon further inspection, they discovered the body, those sources said.

Police have not released any additional information at this time.

This is a developing story.