RICHMOND, Va. - The Lora Robins Library at Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens has launched a new program and Host Jessica Noll stopped by the popular Richmond landmark to *dig up the details. Dory Klein, Librarian at Lewis Ginter, filled Jessica in on the garden’s “Seed Library,” a circulating collection of seeds that people can borrow, plant, harvest, save and return to the library.

Access to the seed library is included with garden admission. Lewis ginger Botanical Gardens is located at 1800 Lakeside Avenue in Richmond. For more information you can visit www.lewisginter.org

The Seed Library is featured in the May/June edition of R Home Magazine. For more information you can visitwww.richmondmagazine.com/home

