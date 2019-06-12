× Father’s Day at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

RICHMOND, Va. — There are several planned events at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden to celebrate Dad and for the family to enjoy.

Thursday nights through September 12 (except July 4) – Flowers After 5, extended hours to 9 p.m. with live music, food and drink for purchase.M&T Bank Butterflies LIVE! exhibit will stay open until 8 p.m. on these nights; Second and fourth Thursday nights: Fidos After 5 when leashed dogs allowed at Flowers After 5.

June 15 & 16 – Father’s Day Weekend at the Garden – Dogs allowed on Saturday (only); concert and food for purchase Sunday; activities in Children’s Garden both days

June 17 – 23 – National Pollinator Week – Catch the buzz about great events and activities related to bees, butterflies and other pollinators

Saturday, June 22 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The Latin Ballet of Virginia’s performs excerpts from El Beso de la Abeja (The Kiss of the Bee)

June 29 – September 22 – Nature Connects®: Art with LEGO® Bricks

New Sculptures on display – The wildly popular exhibit returns with new sculptures created with half-a-million LEGO bricks. Features 24 sculptures in 13 displays throughout the Garden.

July 4 – CarMax Free Fourth of July – Free admission to the Garden all day long! Live music and parade of strollers/wagons in the Children’s Garden.

July 10 – Celebrations Abloom: Wedding and Special Event Showcase; this is a ticketed event. Stroll through the Garden with different venues set up for special events; $15 ticket includes 2 drinks and light hors d’oeuvres.

For a complete list of events visit https://www.lewisginter.org/ or call 804-262-9887