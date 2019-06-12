RICHMOND, Va – Pollinators are necessary to produce about one-third of the food that we eat. Master Gardener Lela Martin, from The Chesterfield County office of the Virginia Cooperative Extension, stopped by to share a lesson on pollinators. The 8th Annual Bumblebee Jamboree is Saturday, June 22nd at the Children’s Farm at Maymont. The family-friendly event will numerous activities and LIVE insect displays.
8th Annual Bumblebee Jamboree
Sat., June 22nd
10:30am - 2:30pm
Maymont Children's Farm
1000 Spottswood Road
It's FREE and open to everyone!
https://www.chesterfield.gov/457/Bumblebee-Jamboree