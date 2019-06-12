Primary Election results

*Bzzzzzz

Posted 12:25 pm, June 12, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va – Pollinators are necessary to produce about one-third of the food that we eat. Master Gardener Lela Martin, from The Chesterfield County office of the Virginia Cooperative Extension, stopped by to share a lesson on pollinators. The 8th Annual Bumblebee Jamboree is Saturday, June 22nd at the Children’s Farm at Maymont. The family-friendly event will numerous activities and LIVE insect displays.

8th Annual Bumblebee Jamboree

Sat., June 22nd
10:30am - 2:30pm
Maymont Children's Farm
1000 Spottswood Road

It's FREE and open to everyone!

https://www.chesterfield.gov/457/Bumblebee-Jamboree

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.