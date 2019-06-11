Yummy Rum Cake 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Jello, vanilla pudding and a splash of vanilla extract make up Executive Chef Steven Sowell’s tasty rum cake recipe. The popular chef made a return visit to our kitchen and passed along the recipe to us.

For more tasty dishes from Steven’s restaurant visit them on line at http://www.thehoundstale.com/

Rum Cake Recipe:

8.5 oz All Purpose Flour

10.5 Granulated Sugar

1 BX Vanilla Jello

2 Tablespoons Baking Powder

1 Tablespoon Salt

4 oz Butter

3.5 oz Vegetable Oil

4 Milk

4 Eggs

4 oz Rum

2 Tablespoons Vanilla Extract

Mix Dry ingredients and butter in mixer. Separately mix the wet ingredients. Combine in Mixer and mix till no lumps are present.

Spray a cake tin with pam and fill with batter. place in 350 degree oven for 45 min.