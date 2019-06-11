Yummy Rum Cake 

RICHMOND, Va - Jello, vanilla pudding and a splash of vanilla extract make up Executive Chef Steven Sowell’s tasty rum cake recipe. The popular chef made a return visit to our kitchen and passed along the recipe to us.
For more tasty dishes from Steven’s restaurant visit them on line at http://www.thehoundstale.com/
Rum Cake Recipe:
8.5 oz All Purpose Flour
10.5 Granulated Sugar
1 BX Vanilla Jello
2 Tablespoons Baking Powder
1 Tablespoon Salt
4 oz Butter
3.5 oz Vegetable Oil
4 Milk
4 Eggs
4 oz Rum
2 Tablespoons Vanilla Extract
Mix Dry ingredients and butter in mixer. Separately mix the wet ingredients. Combine in Mixer and mix till no lumps are present.
Spray a cake tin with pam and fill with batter. place in 350 degree oven for 45 min.