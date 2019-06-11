Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va – The Richmond based organization Second Chance At Renewing Self or S.C.A.R.S works to prevent domestic violence and provide services to survivors. Sonja J. Holt, President and Founder of the organization, made a return trip to our studio to fill us in on a special event that that brings together the community of advocates and supports while celebrating survivors of domestic violence.

The second annual “UnMask The Night Domestic Violence Survivors Ball” black-tie affair is coming up Saturday, June 30th from 7 to 11pm at Robinson Theater. To find out more of purchase tickets, go to www.scarsorg.com.