× 7 students hospitalized after ingesting ‘unknown substance’ at Southampton school

COURTLAND, Va. – Several Southampton County High School students have been hospitalized after ingesting an unknown substance that caused them to “feel ill” on Tuesday.

Seven students were transported to Southampton Memorial Hospital in Franklin, according to the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office. There is no word on their condition at this time.

Officials say less than ten students have been identified as being affected.

“We do know that the substance was not anything provided by the school or school staff,” said a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

Deputies said the cause of the illnesses appears to be candy that was laced with a foreign substance and was distributed by a fellow student.

The student who provided the substance was interviewed by the sheriff’s office, according to WTKR. The student has been identified but is not in custody at this point, officials said.

The sheriff’s office says the incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.