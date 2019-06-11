Prince George School bus driver charged in I-95 crash that injured 3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Prince George County bus driver has been charged after a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield on Tuesday afternoon.

Virginia State Police responded to the crash at southbound I-95 near exit 62 at approximately 2:53 p.m.

The bus driver, Vera S. Brockwell, 75, of Disputanta, Va., was traveling southbound I-95 in the right lane as she was approaching slowing traffic, according to a preliminary investigation.

“A Nissan Rogue in the right lane of travel in front of Brockwell, swerved to the right to avoid colliding with a vehicle in front of the Nissan,” said a state police spokesperson. “Brockwell also attempted to swerve to the right, ultimately, striking the Nissan Rogue. Brockwell then struck the jersey wall, a Toyota Corolla and a Freightliner tractor-trailer.”

The school bus was transporting two adult and two juvenile passengers. The two adult passengers of the school bus were transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

An adult female driver for the Nissan Rogue was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

All drivers involved were wearing their seat belts.

Brockwell has been charged with following too close.

The crash closed the right and center lanes on I-95 south and caused a 7-mile backup. As of 5:19 p.m., a 1.5-mile backup remained.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.