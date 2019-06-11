× Massey mansion sold after $5 million price cut

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — Five years after it first hit the market, a residential listing that long held the title of the priciest in metro Richmond appears to have finally landed a buyer.

River Run Manor, the 16,000-square-foot mansion owned by members of Richmond’s Massey family, was put under contract June 3. The 60-acre estate overlooking the James River in Goochland County most recently was priced at $3 million, the latest reduction from its original price tag of $7.9 million in 2014.

