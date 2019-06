× Garrison Coward wins Republican primary in State House District 68

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Garrison Coward won the Republican primary in State House District 68.

House District 68 covers portions of Chesterfield, Henrico, and the City of Richmond.

Garrison Coward is the COO of a local data analytics firm. Lori Losi is a CPA and former small business owner.

Coward will face incumbent Democratic Delegate Dawn Adams, a health care professional and advocate, in November.