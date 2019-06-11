× Petersburg COO resigns after just over a year on the job

PETERSBURG, Va. — Petersburg Chief Operating Officer Michael Rogers has announced his resignation after just over a year on the job.

Rogers joined the City of Petersburg in April 2018 to oversee budget & procurement, finance, accounting & auditing, billing & collections, human resources, and information technology.

There was no reason given for his resignation.

“We have been fortunate to have long-term public servant, Michael Rogers as a part of the City’s team. Through his leadership, we have strengthened our understanding of the necessary steps to continue toward fiscal stabilization,” said Petersburg City Manager, Aretha R. Ferrell-Benavides.

During his time in Petersburg, Rogers led efforts to improve billing and collections, increase financial transparency, and refinance bonds to save the city taxpayer’s dollars, according to a City of Petersburg press release.

Roger had previously worked served as Deputy Mayor for Operations and City Administrator for the District of Columbia.

Rogers’ resignation is effective on July 31, 2019.