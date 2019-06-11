× Man fighting for life after Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police are investigating after a shooting Tuesday evening.

Around 8:20 p.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of Carlisle Ave. for a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the leg.

He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.