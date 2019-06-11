Primary Election results

Man fighting for life after Richmond shooting

Posted 11:04 pm, June 11, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police are investigating after a shooting Tuesday evening.

Around 8:20 p.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of Carlisle Ave. for a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the leg.

He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.