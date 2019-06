× Crash closes lanes on I-95N

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A crash has closed lanes on Interstate 95 north in Hanover County.

“The right and center lanes are closed near mile marker 97 (one mile south of Kings Dominion) due to an earlier crash,” VDOT advised at 6 a.m. “Traffic is getting by in the left lane. There is currently a two-mile backup.”

Details about the crash have not yet been released by Virginia State Police.

This is a developing story.