Red, White, and Lights returns to Dorey Park on July 4

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A huge party is going down July 4 at Dorey Park in Henrico. The Red, White, and Lights celebration will feature music from the Richmond Symphony and an Independence Day fireworks show.

“The Richmond Symphony will perform at 8 p.m. under The Big Tent, a state-of-the-art mobile stage that allows the orchestra to take its music into communities. As a grand finale, low-level fireworks and a light show will accompany the symphony’s performance,” event organizers said. “Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs and to arrive early to enjoy DJ Lonnie B, interactive crowd games and roving entertainment by juggler Jonathan Austin, Miss Sherri the Clown and Uncle Sam on Stilts. A carnival-style family fun zone, with games and inflatables for children and their families, will be open from 6 to 8 p.m.”

To help with traffic, Henrico is building an additional road into the park from Darbytown. The nearly half-mile road is expected to be completed by the end of June.

