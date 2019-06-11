× Amy Laufer wins Democratic primary in State Senate District 17

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Amy Laufer won the Democratic primary in State Senate District 17.

State Senate District 17 includes all of Orange County and portions of Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania, Culpeper, Albemarle, and Louisa County.

Amy Laufer is the founder of Virginia’s List, a group supporting democratic women running for office, and former school teacher. Ben Hixon is the chairman of the Democratic Party of Culpeper and challenged Delegate Nick Freitas for the 30th House district seat in 2017.