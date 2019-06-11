Primary Election results

Amy Laufer wins Democratic primary in State Senate District 17

Posted 8:37 pm, June 11, 2019, by

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Amy Laufer won the Democratic primary in State Senate District 17.

State Senate District 17 includes all of Orange County and portions of Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania, Culpeper, Albemarle, and Louisa County.

Amy Laufer is the founder of Virginia’s List, a group supporting democratic women running for office, and former school teacher. Ben Hixon is the chairman of the Democratic Party of Culpeper and challenged Delegate Nick Freitas for the 30th House district seat in 2017.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.