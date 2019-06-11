× Debra Rodman wins Democratic primary in State Senate District 12

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Debra Rodman won the Democratic primary in State Senate District 12.

State Senate District 12 covers portions of both Henrico and Hanover counties.

Delegate Debra Rodman, an anthropology professor at Randolph Macon College, currently represents in the 73rd district in the House of Delegates but decided to run for state Senate. Veena Lothe is labor and immigration attorney.

Rodman will challenge incumbent Republican Senator Siobhan Dunnavant, who is private practice OB-GYN doctor.