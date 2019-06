× Ghazala Hashmi wins Democratic primary in State Senate District 10

RICHMOND, Va. — Ghazala Hashmi has won the Democratic primary in State Senate District 10.

State Senate District 10 includes portions of Chesterfield County and the City of Richmond plus all of Powhatan County.

The Hashmi will challenge incumbent Republican Senator Glen Sturtevant, a lawyer and former member of the Richmond School Board who was elected to the Virginia Senate in 2016.