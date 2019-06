Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Award-Winning Guitarist and Front Man Tom Euler from the Tom Euler Band, is celebrating the release of his new album ‘Blues Got My Back.” Tom made a return trip to our studio and performed two songs of the album just for us.

You can catch the Tom Euler Band performing Thursday, June 20th at the Tin Pan in Richmond at 8 pm and on Saturday, June 22nd at the Deltaville Maritime Museum’s Groovin’ in the Park series from 6 m to 8 pm.

For more information you can visit www.tomeuler.com