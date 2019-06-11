× Ariana Grande might have just split with her iconic ponytail

Stay calm.

Last week, Ariana Grande posted a photo of herself with her hair down. Like, all the way down.

And the caption? “Everyone go watch Miley’s Black Mirror episode immediately she is brilliant and I love her. Also my hair is down again.”

Her! Hair! Is! Down! Again!

Grande has been wearing her hair in her signature high ponytail since her second studio album, “My Everything,” released in 2014. Over time, the look became synonymous with the singer. Last year she debuted a new haircut, but posted a selfie with her long hair on Instagram just two days later.

Could this be a more permanent break from her signature style? Nothing is confirmed just yet. She did change her Twitter avatar to the photo with her hair down, which could be a sign of things to come.

More importantly, the pop star performed with her hair down during her show in Atlanta on June 8, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Her next stop on the Sweetener World Tour is in Pittsburgh on June 12.