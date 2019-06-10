When wet and humid pattern will finally break this week
Track rain in Richmond

🏠💰Win $500 gift card in first-time home buyers contest 

Posted 12:00 am, June 10, 2019, by

Are you thinking about buying your first home? Tell us what you’re looking forward to and enter for your chance to win one of ten $500 home improvement gift cards.

It’s super simple to enter. Just click here or fill out the form below for your chance to win. 

We’ll announce the randomly selected winners Thursday, June 27.

Winner 1 — ??????????
Winner 2 — ??????????
Winner 3 — ??????????
Winner 4 — ??????????
Winner 5 — ??????????
Winner 6 — ??????????
Winner 7 — ??????????
Winner 8 — ??????????
Winner 9 — ??????????
Winner 10 — ??????????

*Entrants confirm they are 18+ years of age and reside in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Per Facebook rules, we must mention this is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Facebook, Inc. By entering, entrants release Facebook of responsibility, and agree to Facebook’s terms of use.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.