Missing man last seen in Chesterfield

PLEASE SHARE: Chesterfield Police are searching for a missing man.

“Terrence Q. Poole, of Roxboro, North Carolina, was last seen between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, at a motel in the 8200 block of Midlothian Turnpike,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “He left the motel after arguing with a relative.”

Poole, 43, is described as about 6 feet tall and 157 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, jeans and Timberland boots. He was carrying a red, green and black bag.

Anyone with information about Poole’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.