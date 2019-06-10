Take a Swing on the Green with Dad

RICHMOND, Va – Spend Father’s Day weekend sharing the game of golf with your little ones at the Ukrop’s Father-Child Golf Tournament. Chris Beach the Executive Director at Relationship Foundation of Virginia stopped by to talk about all the activities planned for the day including morning and afternoon rounds, lunch and a special presentation. The Relationship Foundation of Virginia and The First Tee of Greater Richmond is hosting the 2019Father-Child Golf Tournament presented by Ukrop’s is Saturday, June 15th. The fun starts at 9:30am at the Tattersall Youth Development Center at the First Tee Chesterfield Golf Course on Huntingcreek Drive in N. Chesterfield. For more information you can visit www.rfva.org
