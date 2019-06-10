× Richmond Police officer, 2 others injured in crash

RICHMOND, Va. – Three people, including a Richmond Police officer, have been transported to the hospital after a crash Monday afternoon.

The crash involving a police cruiser and another vehicle occurred at approximately 2 p.m. at the intersection of Cool Lane and Mechanicsville Turnpike in Richmond.

The individuals from the vehicle and the officer were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say there are no charges at this time and the incident is currently under investigation.

