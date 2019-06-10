× Richmond dog rescue agency has six months to find homes for 75 dogs

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond based rescue and adoption agency has 6 months to find homes for about 75 dogs.

Since 2001, the volunteer-based agency has rescued, spayed, neutered, and given vaccinations to orphaned and abandoned dogs before finding them permanent homes.

In a Facebook post, the agency wrote that they are no longer taking dogs in anticipation of shutting down efforts in December.

“There are currently about 75 adoptable dogs and the adoptions are at an all time low,” the agency shared.

In 2015, BARK placed 353 dogs in forever homes.

Available dogs can be viewed online.