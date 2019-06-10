× Louisa man killed in weekend crash

MADISON COUNTY, Va. — Police have identified a man killed in a weekend crash as Richard S. Pregnall, of Louisa. Pregnall, 39, died Sunday afternoon following the crash near the intersection of Route 230 (Orange Road) at Route 231 (South Blue Ridge Turnpike) in Madison County.

“A 2005 Saturn Ion [driven by Pregnall] was traveling north on Rt. 231 when it failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a westbound 2015 Toyota Tundra,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “The impact caused the Saturn to strike a building before coming to rest. The building was unoccupied at the time of the crash.”

The driver of the Toyota was not injured, according to police. The crash remains under investigation.