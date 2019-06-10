Reba Hollingsworth and 50 Floors help fund, install new dance floor for Boys and Girls Club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Typically, 'CBS 6 Gives' gifts are a surprise, but this week's edition is so big, CBS 6's Reba Hollingsworth had to make an exception.

The Salvation Army Boys and Girl's Club needed a new dance floor after renovations brought a gap in funding for a room that needed to be transformed into a dance studio.

"We reached out to the community to see if anyone could help these kids get a good dance floor for the summer camp program. The community responded within an hour and provided the funding within 60 minutes," Barry of the Boy's and Girl's Club explained.

"One of our clients 50 Floor came in and did the insulation and installed the floor as well," Hollingsworth said.

Together, 50 Floor, local donors, and CBS 6 helped fund and get the new dance floor installed and ready for the summer program.