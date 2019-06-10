It’s just another rainy Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will be another day where the rain chance is high, with occasional waves of showers and thunderstorms. The highest rain chances will be during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

A cold front will then slide off the coast Tuesday morning, ending the threat for showers by daybreak in the metro Richmond area. Skies will become mostly sunny and it will turn less humid. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Another round of rain will move into the area late Wednesday or Wednesday night. It won’t be as warm, with highs in the mid 70s. The threat for showers will continue on Thursday, with drier air moving in to finish the week on Friday. We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine on Friday, with highs near 80°.

The dry weather looks like it will stick around Saturday, with a low chance for showers and storms on Sunday.

