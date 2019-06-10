× 101-year-old Virginia woman eats chocolate every day

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — We’d like to wish a very Happy Birthday to Rachael Johnson who turned 101 this month.

Johnson does not take prescription medication, but does eat chocolate every day, according to her family.

“She is quiet lady with a kind spirit and is still able to feed herself and carries on a conversation,” family members shared.

Born in Martinsville, Virginia in 1918, Johnson moved to Hopewell as a child. After she graduated from Hopewell High School in 1935, she worked at Woolworths during World War II and later as a clerk at A&P Grocery and Super Fresh.

When she retired in 1984, she opened her own daycare.

She was able to share her 101st birthday with friends, family, and of course chocolate!