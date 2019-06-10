× Roof issues shuffle concerts at Portsmouth amphitheater

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Concerts scheduled to rock Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion in Portsmouth this year are now rolling into new venues. “Structural concerns” with the amphitheater’s roof have forced the changes in the name of safety.

The new concert schedule is:

Styx is rescheduled to Monday, June 24 in Chrysler Hall. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. All tickets purchased will be honored.

Slightly Stoopid, Tribal Seeds, Matisyahu & HIRIE remain on Friday, June 21, but moves to Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show begins at 6 p.m as a pavilion only show. All tickets purchased will be honored.

Lionel Richie remains on Wednesday, July 10, but moves to The Ted Constant Convocation Center at ODU. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. All tickets purchased will be honored.

moe., Blues Traveler and G. Love remain on Monday, July 15, but move to Chrysler Hall. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show begins at 5:30 p.m. All tickets purchased will be honored.

Godsmack with New Years Day remains on Friday, July 19, but moves to Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach as a pavilion only show. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. All tickets purchased will be honored.

Dwight Yoakam and The Cadillac Three remain on Friday, Aug. 16, but move to Chrysler Hall. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. All tickets purchased will be honored.

Gladys Knight and The Manhattans featuring Gerald Alston remain on Saturday, Aug. 17, but move to Chrysler Hall. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. All tickets purchased will be honored.

The Australian Pink Floyd Show is rescheduled to Tuesday, Aug. 27 and moves to Chrysler Hall. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Judah & The Lion, scheduled for Saturday, September 7, will not be held at Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion. An update will be posted on pavilionconcerts.com as soon as more information is available.

The city hopes issues with the pavilion will be fixed by the end of the year.