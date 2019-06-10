× Police: Repair technician finds child porn on computer during service call

A computer technician called to a man’s home discovered it contained images of child porn while working on the machine.

Phoenix police report on June 7 David Hirl Reeder, 72, called a computer repair technician to his home near 43rd Avenue and Union Hills Drive to remove a computer virus.

While servicing the computer, the technician reportedly found images of child pornography.

The technician left the house and contacted the police.

He reportedly told police that he saw sexually explicit images of children between four and eight years old.

Investigators later examined Reeder’s electronic devices and reportedly found files depicting sexual exploitation of minors who ranged in age from infants to approximately 12 years old, according to court paperwork.

Police say Reeder allegedly admitted to having an attraction to preteen girls.

Reeder was arrested for ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and given a $50,000 cash bond.