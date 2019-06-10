New York 9/11 victim’s remains identified almost 18 years later

The remains of another person presumed dead from the September 11 attacks in New York have been identified, the New York City Medical Examiner said.

The medical examiner’s office has been working over the years to identify remains of the 2,753 people reported missing in the terror attacks at the World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan.

The man — whose name was not released — was No. 1,643 and the first since July 2018, the department said in a statement.

The ID was confirmed through DNA testing of remains recovered in 2013.

Authorities still cannot account for some 1,110 victims, or 40% of those who died.

Terrorists hijacked and crashed two planes — American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175 — into the twin towers on Sept. 11, 2001.

Of those who perished during the initial attacks and the subsequent collapses of the towers, 343 were New York City firefighters, 23 were New York City police officers and 37 were officers at the Port Authority.

The victims ranged in age from 2 to 85 years. About 75-80% were men.