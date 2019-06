Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia State University is hosting an upcoming event for aspiring and current school leaders. Dr. Robert Corley III, Ph.D. along with Dr. Willis Walter, Ph.D. stopped by our studio and shared the details behind the event.

The 2019 Summer Institute for Aspiring and Practicing School Leaders happens Tuesday, June 18th from 8:30 am to 4 pm at Virginia State University. For more information you can visit https://www.wallacefoundation.org/pages/default.aspx