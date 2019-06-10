Track rain in Richmond

Kim Kardashian shares photo of newborn son Psalm West

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 02: Kim Kardashian West attends the the Versace fall 2019 fashion show at the American Stock Exchange Building in lower Manhattan on December 02, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian West just shared a look at the newest addition to her brood.

West posted an adorable snap to her Instagram page on Monday with the caption, “Psalm Ye.”

It’s unclear if “Ye” is his middle name, which is his father, Kanye West’s nickname.

The couple have not publicly shared the middle names of their other children, Chicago, Saint and North.

The photo comes exactly one month after the Wests welcomed their fourth child via surrogate.

When their surrogate went into labor, grandmother Kris Jenner was taping a segment on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and Kourtney Kardashian was the one to break the news to her.

West has been open about her pregnancy struggles, having suffered pre-eclampsia, a complication characterized by high blood pressure with both North and Saint. She also had placenta accreta in both pregnancies, which occurs when the placenta attaches too deeply in the uterine wall.

“I enjoyed the surrogacy process,” she said during an appearance on “Live with Kelly and Ryan.” “When it came time to breastfeed, I realized it was the best decision I have made — it’s a game changer,” she said. “I can spend so much more time with the older kids, getting them used to the new baby.”

 

