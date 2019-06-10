× Justin Bieber challenges Tom Cruise to MMA fight

Justin Bieber has tweeted that he wants to fight Tom Cruise for some unknown reason.

Yes, that Justin Bieber and that Tom Cruise.

The singer tweeted the challenge on Sunday.

There was immediate head scratching from those who saw it.

“I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon,” Bieber tweeted. “Tom if you don’t take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite?”

Dana White is the head of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), which is the world’s largest mixed martial arts (MMA) organization.

According to the UFC site, MMA is “a full-contact combat sport that allows a wide variety of fighting techniques and skills from a mixture of other combat sports to be used in competition.”

No one seems to know why Bieber, 25, wants to take on the 56-year-old actor, and reps for both men have not responded to request for comment from CNN.

But the internet had plenty to say about the proposed match.

“I think he just streamed Top Gun for the 1st time last night, and thinks Tom’s 26,” one person tweeted.

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor was totally down for it.

“If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge, McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout,” McGregor tweeted. “Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies? Stay tuned to find out!”