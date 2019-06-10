Track rain in Richmond

Woman disappears after getting into car near Chesterfield home

Posted 3:58 pm, June 10, 2019, by

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are searching for Jaikera D. Hite who was last seen Monday, June 3.

Hite left her home on Ben Fry Drive and got into a silver, four-door vehicle that was similar to a Kia, according to police. She was reported missing five days later.

She’s described as about 6 feet 2 inches tall and 220 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

