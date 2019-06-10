Hanover teen Henry Morin remembered during celebration of life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLEN ALLEN, Va. -- Saint Michael The Archangel Catholic Church was packed Monday afternoon with family and friends, to celebrate the life of Hanover teen Henry Morin.

The Patrick Henry High senior was set to graduate the day before Father’s day. That day would have also been his 19th birthday.

Family and friends say the teen was known for his kindness and love towards everyone he came in contact with.

Last week police recovered Morin’s body after he disappeared Tuesday, June 4 while swimming in with a group of friends in one of the quarries in the area of Schuyler Road in Nelson County.

Patrick Henry High School is providing "extra support" for any students and staff during this difficult time.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Michael Gill released a statement on Morin's death last week.

“We are heartbroken to learn of Henry Morin’s tragic death, and we extend our deepest sympathy to his parents, brothers, and loved ones," wrote Gill. "We will continue to keep them in our thoughts and prayers as they deal with this terrible loss. As always, our focus will be on the well-being of our entire school community, and we will provide every support possible to our students."

Police are still investigating the cause of death.

Henry Morin was set to attend the University of Colorado in the fall.