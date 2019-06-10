× 1 dead as helicopter makes crash landing on top of building in Manhattan

MANHATTAN — At least one person was killed in a helicopter crash on the roof of a building in Manhattan, according to law enforcement officials.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said a preliminary investigation showed said the helicopter made a hard, forced landing on the roof of 787 7th Avenue and a fire ensued. He said people in the building said they felt the building shake.

Casualties were involved with the helicopter, he said. Officials said the fire is now under control, Cuomo said.

FDNY is making its way to the top of the building. The building is being evacuated, FDNY said.

MAN 2-ALARM 787 7 AVE, HIGH RISE HELICOPTER CRASH INTO BUILDING, — FDNYalerts (@FDNYAlerts) June 10, 2019

The NYPD said to avoid the area of West 51st and 7th Avenue due to an ongoing police investigation and to expect emergency vehicles and traffic in the area.

At the time of the incident, moderate to heavy rain was falling in the city and visibility at Central Park was down to only 1.25 miles. Winds were from the east at 9 mph.

Video from the scene showed dozens of emergency vehicles with lights blaring.

A man in the area tweeted that he heard a loud sound. He later shared video of smoke billowing from a high-rise.

“I looked up and saw sheet of flame on roof and then smoke,” Lance Koonce tweeted.

787 7th ave, #midtown NYC. We’re 1 block south. 20 mins ago there was a loud sound like a too-low #helicopter & I looked up and saw sheet of flame on roof and then smoke. News reports saying helicopter/small plane crash onto roof which would be consistent with what I heard/saw. pic.twitter.com/swY3ksLskH — Lance Koonce (@LHKoonce) June 10, 2019

There are no immediate signs of damage to its structure, PIX reports.

