Getting Ready for Christmas in July

RICHMOND, Va - The Christmas season is still months away, but you can start celebrating a little earlier at the July Jungle Run this year. Event Director, Jenny Borkowski and the 2019 Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Christmas Mother, Lorraine Buck joined us in the studio and filled us in on the details about the 3rd annual fundraising event. The run benefits the Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Christmas Mother Program. The 2019 July Jingle Run is Saturday, July 20th at Pocahontas State Park. For more information visit www.julyjinglerun.com