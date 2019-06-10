Track rain in Richmond

Getting Ready for Christmas in July

Posted 11:49 am, June 10, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va - The Christmas season is still months away, but you can start celebrating a little earlier at the July Jungle Run this year. Event Director, Jenny Borkowski and the 2019 Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Christmas Mother, Lorraine Buck joined us in the studio and filled us in on the details about the 3rd annual fundraising event. The run benefits the Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Christmas Mother Program. The 2019 July Jingle Run is Saturday, July 20th at Pocahontas State Park. For more information visit  www.julyjinglerun.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.