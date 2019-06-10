Big Band Sounds Fill Our Studio

RICHMOND, Va. - Joe Enroughty And His Royal Virginians have been entertaining audiences with their Big Band sound since 2004. The popular group made a return visit to our studio and performed two songs just for us. You can hear more from this talented band at the 2nd Annual Floyd G. Henderson Big Band Weekend that kicks off Friday, June 14th and Saturday, June 15th at the ACCA Shrine Grand Ballroom located at 1712 Bellevue Avenue here in Richmond. For more information about that event, you can go to www.rvabigbandweekend.com
