Duo rings up $6,000 in charges with stolen credit card along Bell Creek Road

Posted 10:03 am, June 10, 2019, by

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Investigators hope to identify two people accused of using stolen credit cards to buy more than $6,000 worth of merchandise in Hanover County. The cards were taken from a wallet left in a car at a Richmond-area park.

“Shortly after the theft, the victim’s credit card was used at a business on Bell Creek Road where the suspect(s) spent over $6,000. The suspect(s) then spent another $620 at a separate business, also on Bell Creek Road,” a Hanover Sheriff’s spokesperson said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Hanover Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

