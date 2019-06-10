× 2 teens wounded in Richmond double shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police are investigating after two teens were found shot on Richmond’s Northside Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Front Street for the report of a shooting at approximately 12:11 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found two males in their late teens suffering from gunshot wounds in the 3000 block of 3rd Avenue.

One teen was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000, or they may visit http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

