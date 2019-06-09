How day on shores of France changed small Virginia town forever: ‘The Bedford Boys’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD, Va. -- The beauty of Bedford is breathtaking in its natural splendor.

But unseen, is a lingering sadness.

Marguerite recalls the very moment a stranger appeared. He was carrying terrible news.

“I remember the day we got the message,” says Marguerite Cottrell. “I knew something was wrong when this man delivered a letter."

The letter was a piece of paper that ravaged her family.

“I said what was wrong. And she said Little Jack is gone,” says Marguerite. “I said ‘Gone’. She said Jesus got my little boy now.”

Two years prior Marguerite’s older brother Jack Reynolds was ordered to Europe, a war was raging.

“Before he left, he came over and picked me up and said, ‘I want you to be a good little girl till I came home.’ That made my day,” says Marguerite.

The 22-year-old soldier was part of “A” Company of the 116th Infantry Regiment.

“He looked big and handsome to me,” says Marguerite. “I guess he was the first person I saw in uniform was my brother.”

The 116th was a highly trained unit whose ranks were filled with young farm boys.

Transatlantic letters kept the Reynolds connected and Mrs. Reynolds reassured.

But on June 6th, 1944, the soldiers would spearhead the invasion of Normandy. In a matter of minutes “A” Company melts under withering fire from German defenders on Omaha Beach.

Uncertainty and fear grips the town, and five weeks later, a wave of pain washes across Bedford from four thousand miles away.

At Green’s Drugstore, Western Union telegrams revealed unbearable news -19 Bedford Boys from “A” Company were dead or missing. Another Bedford man in a different unit was also killed. It was the worst per-capita loss for one town in America.

“It affected everybody. Some kind of a way it affected everybody,” says Marguerite.

Historian and author Jim Morrison says Bedford was ill-prepared for the shock and loss.

“That was the worst of all of the beaches. The people didn’t find out about it right away,” says Jim. “The impact of D-Day on such a small community with a National Guard unit and having 20 people killed is really poignant.

At the Reynolds home, Marguerite’s mother fell into a state of depression. Never fully recovering from losing her second son.

“My mother till her dying day never quit talking about Jack,” says Marguerite. “She just felt like a part of her died when Jack died. That took a toll on her.”

Mrs. Reynolds vowed to bring her little Jack home.

“She said, ‘I’m not leaving my boy over there. She said France may take my boy away from me, but France is not keeping him,’” says Marguerite.

Three years after the war’s end. Mrs. Reynold’s would get her wish. Her son’s remains were returned to Virginia from France in 1947.

Jack is resting at Greenwood Cemetery among several fellow Bedford Boys like Tech Sgt Frank Draper, Captain Taylor Fellers and Master Sgt John Wilkes.

“I would love to see my brother. The brother that I didn’t grow up with,” says Marguerite.

Marguerite Cottrell holds on tight to her big brother’s personal effects.

“All of this belonged to my mother,” says Marguerite. “He was everything to us. Still is today.”

From postcards to his blood-stained bible.

“I think he had it in his pocket. His shirt pocket or something,” says Marguerite.

75 years later the relics are all she has. The keepsakes compliment fading memories of the brother she barely knew. Lingering sadness is palpable in Bedford.

But one thought always eases Marguerite Cottrell’s pain.

“I was with my mother when she passed. I hated to lose her. But the one bright thing was thinking well now maybe she has seen her boy that she has grieved all of these years for. Maybe.”

