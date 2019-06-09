2 arrested after ‘hazardous chemicals and drugs’ found at Petersburg mobile home park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Two men have been arrested after police discovered a meth lab at a Petersburg mobile home park Saturday night.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of County Drive at the the Spring Gardens Mobile Home Park and Campground for "occupants of a trailer making methamphetamine" Saturday at 8:30 p.m., Petersburg Police officials said.

Police said 51-year-old Donnie Dunn and 46-year-old Rodney Carter, both of Petersburg, were charged with manufacturing a controlled substance.

Officials said the pair are being held at Riverside Regional Jail.

Virginia State Police and Petersburg Fire crews cleaned up the "hazardous chemicals and drugs" well into Sunday morning, officials said.

Mary Menzer, who lives next door to the trailer, was "shocked" by what she saw.

"I was like, this just ain't happening," Menzer said. "They came out, the firefighters unplugged his electricity, busted out a window and cautioned it down. And I came out and I was concerned because I have my grandkids with me."

Neighbors said they saw hazmat crews surveying the trailer.

"I come walking out with my coffee and hazmat went into the trailer, then they come out," Randy Stancil recalled. "They were putting things in garbage bags, taking them into the hazmat trailer and before they left, they all had to be washed down and cleaned."

A neighbor, who did not want to go on camera, said he was arrested along with the suspect. However, he said he had nothing to do with the incident.

Neighbors described the park as a quiet and close-knit family community.

"I got a granddaughter here. I don’t want nothing happening to her and all the other children running around here," Stancil said.

The eventful weekend has residents uneasy.

"I’ve seen it on TV, but I never expected to be in the middle of it," Menzer said. "We’re going to try and get out of here as soon as possible, we have to. I can’t take that chance, not with my grandkids, I got five of them and it's not worth it."

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or by going to P3tip.com.

Stay with WTVR.com and watch CBS 6 News for continuing coverage of this developing story. Anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.