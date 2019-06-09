Police: Teen heard gunshot, starts to run and finds out he is shot

When wet and humid pattern will finally break this week
Posted 11:03 pm, June 9, 2019, by , Updated at 11:05PM, June 9, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. – A teenager is recovering after he was shot on a Richmond street Sunday night.

Officers said a 17-year-old was walking down Fendall Avenue in Northern Barton Heights on the Northside when he heard a gunshot just before 10:05 p.m.

When the teen started to run, he looked down and realized he had been shot in the leg, police said.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

