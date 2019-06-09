Police: Teen heard gunshot, starts to run and finds out he is shot

RICHMOND, Va. – A teenager is recovering after he was shot on a Richmond street Sunday night.

Officers said a 17-year-old was walking down Fendall Avenue in Northern Barton Heights on the Northside when he heard a gunshot just before 10:05 p.m.

When the teen started to run, he looked down and realized he had been shot in the leg, police said.

No additional details were available at last check.

