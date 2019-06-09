At least 1 dead, 6 injured after crane falls on Dallas apartment building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- At least one person has died and six were injured after a crane fell onto an apartment complex in downtown Dallas, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans.

The crane fell onto the Elan City Lights apartment complex, with the worst of the damage on the eastern residential side and a parking garage for the building, Evans said. Dallas firefighters have live-find rescue dogs on scene to search the property for missing and injured people.

"This is a really challenging situation in the sense that I cannot personally recall that we've had a crane collapse that involved an already inhabited building," Evans said.

Most of the crane collapses that have been dealt with, Evans said, involve the crane collapsing onto itself or onto a building that's vacant or under construction.

"Our hearts go out to everyone who has been impacted by this incident. We only hope that the damage that's been inflicted thus far is where it stops."

Crane collapse caught on video

Multiple videos of the crane collapse show the crane rocking back and forth before eventually falling. Several witnesses told CNN they saw the crane falling.

"Woke up poolside to a full-on tornado warning, which hit the construction site next to us and sent debris flying all over downtown Dallas," tweeted journalist Rory Cashin with a video of debris being blown off a tower in Dallas. "I think I'm ready to come home now..."

"A crane fell over in an apt. complex in downtown dallas from the storm. Hope everyone is okay," said Melissa Santana on Twitter.

A billboard was also reported to have fallen onto a car in Dallas' Uptown neighborhood, according to CNN affiliate KTVT-TV.

Severe weather began in Oklahoma and crossed into Dallas

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued at 11:25 a.m. this morning that included the Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to CNN meteorologist Gene Norman. The National Weather Service says that watch is in effect until 10 p.m. CDT.

"This was in response to a Mesoscale Convective Complex, a group of organized thunderstorms which originated in Oklahoma earlier in the morning," Norman said. "The same system produced localized flash flooding and strong storms with high winds in Oklahoma City during the morning."

Threats from this system included damaging winds, isolated wind gusts of up to 75 mph and large hail up to 2 inches in diameter.

Norman said the storm crossed the Red River and headed toward Dallas around 1 p.m.

The National Weather Service reported the crane collapse at 2:18 p.m., Norman said. There were also multiple reports of downed trees and ping-pong-sized hail.

More than 227,000 customers in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area were experiencing power outages after Sunday afternoon's inclement weather, according to electric company Oncor.

The system left Dallas around 2:45 p.m., Norman said.

While clear skies are expected in the wake of the system in North Texas, Norman said the same storm complex continues south and will likely impact Austin, Waco and San Antonio through the early evening.