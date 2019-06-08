Flooded Virginia Diner hopes to reopen Sunday

WAKEFIELD, Va. — Flood water “lightly damaged” the famed Virginia Diner in Wakefield, the restaurant posted on social media.
“Wakefield experienced extreme rain and flash flooding [Friday] afternoon,” a Facebook post on the diner’s page read. “While things have mostly drained off from the outside lot this morning, we did experience some light damage inside.”
A post later Saturday morning indicated the diner would remain closed all day Saturday for cleanup and that they anticipated reopening for breakfast Sunday morning.
More than 4 inches of rain fell in Wakefield Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
Friday’s rain caused flash flooding and dangerous driving conditions in Richmond, Henrico, and Hanover too.