Flooded Virginia Diner hopes to reopen Sunday

WAKEFIELD, Va. — Flood water “lightly damaged” the famed Virginia Diner in Wakefield, the restaurant posted on social media.

“Wakefield experienced extreme rain and flash flooding [Friday] afternoon,” a Facebook post on the diner’s page read. “While things have mostly drained off from the outside lot this morning, we did experience some light damage inside.”

A post later Saturday morning indicated the diner would remain closed all day Saturday for cleanup and that they anticipated reopening for breakfast Sunday morning.

More than 4 inches of rain fell in Wakefield Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

@NWSWakefieldVA officially recorded 4.65" of rain on Friday, June 7. See our latest Public Information Statement (https://t.co/siUGqVcpiQ) for a full list of 24-Hour Rainfall totals. — NWS Wakefield (@NWSWakefieldVA) June 8, 2019

Friday’s rain caused flash flooding and dangerous driving conditions in Richmond, Henrico, and Hanover too.

Good morning! We'll have a good chance for rain Saturday morning, with lower chances of rain in the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 70s. Have a great day! #RVAwx #VAwx @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/OPwRpkMTpT — Zach Daniel (@ZachDanielCBS6) June 8, 2019