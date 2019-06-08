Track rain in Richmond

Flooded Virginia Diner hopes to reopen Sunday

Posted 8:41 am, June 8, 2019, by

WAKEFIELD, Va. — Flood water “lightly damaged” the famed Virginia Diner in Wakefield, the restaurant posted on social media.

“Wakefield experienced extreme rain and flash flooding [Friday] afternoon,” a Facebook post on the diner’s page read. “While things have mostly drained off from the outside lot this morning, we did experience some light damage inside.”

A post later Saturday morning indicated the diner would remain closed all day Saturday for cleanup and that they anticipated reopening for breakfast Sunday morning.

More than 4 inches of rain fell in Wakefield Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday’s rain caused flash flooding and dangerous driving conditions in Richmond, Henrico, and Hanover too.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.