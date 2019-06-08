Helmet ‘made a difference’ in motorcycle crash that closed I-95 near Kings Dominion

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — First responders are crediting a helmet with “making a difference” in a crash that left a motorcyclist hospitalized Saturday afternoon.

The crash shutdown I-95 south near Kings Dominion just before 2 p.m.

“Luckily, the motorcyclist was transported to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” officials posted on the Hanover County Fire-EMS Department Facebook page. “Remember, always wear ALL of your protective equipment!”

Photos show the paint scratched off the front visor, side and back of the motorcyclist’s black helmet.

“I saw this accident. I was on the north bound side,” Ellis Christol Dawson Jr. posted on Facebook. “Thank God the biker is going to be OK!”

There is no word on what caused the crash, which remains under investigation.

