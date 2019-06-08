Police need your help locating missing man

Hour-by-hour look at off and on rain expected through mid-week
RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Police Department is asking for help from the public to locate 43-year-old Derrick Gray. He went missing several days ago. He was set to depart Richmond and travel to New York at 11:00am on Saturday, June 1 at the terminal near West Broad Street and the Boulevard in the city of Richmond. He did not board the bus and has not been seen since.
Gray is a black man standing at 6’4″ and weighing 280 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt under a black vest with a large red-and-white.

